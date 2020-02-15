Kerala ''Yodhavu'' mobile app to combat drug menace

Kerala CM launches ''Yodhavu'' mobile app to combat drug menace

'Yodhavu' (Warrior), a mobile app through which public can inform police about drug abuse and its distribution, was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday as part of efforts to curb the growing menace in the State.

Vijayan said a special feature of the application, introduced by the Kochi city police, was that the informer's identity could be kept secret.

Drug abuse among youngsters was painful, Vijayan said and wanted people to extend support to the police and excise departments in curbing the menace.

The chief minister urged people to fight against the growing drug menace in the state.

The chief minister also inaugurated a most modern cyberdom cyber crime police station, new building of the Infopark police station and regional forensic science laboratory's upper and lower subordinate quarters at the TCS auditorium at Infopark here.

The chief minister also unveiled the model of Kochi city police's new police complex being constructed at Marine Drive here.

