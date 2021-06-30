Kerala government chips in to address concerns of Kitex Garments

With the announcement of Kerala based major garment manufacturer Kitex Garments that it will backtrack from a Rs 3,500 crore investment plan in the state causing much embarrassment to the state government, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev assured to look into his grievances.

Rajeev also urged that investors should try to redress their concerns by taking up with the state government instead of making statements that defame the state.

Kitex Garments chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob on Tuesday said that frequent raids were being carried out by different government agencies at its units at Kizhakkambalam in the suburbs of Kochi over the last few weeks.

He alleged that it was to settle political revenge as he was heading the Twenty20 forum that contested in the elections. He said that owing to the anti-industry conditions he was backtracking from the Rs 3,500 project proposals which included setting up apparel parks and industrial parks.

