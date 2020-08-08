Kerala plane crash: Maharashtra NCP leaders express grief

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party colleague and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among others expressed grief on Friday's plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode.

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway in the evening and fell into a 50-foot deep valley while landing.

The death toll as on late Friday night was 16, as per officials.

"Disheartened to learn about the plane crash in #Kozhikode. Condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives. #AirIndiaExpress," Sharad Pawar tweeted.

"Saddened to hear about the #AirIndiaExpress tragedy in #Kozhikode. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured," said Ajit Pawar in a tweet.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and NCP MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, too expressed grief.

"Saddened to hear about the #AirIndiaExpress Plane Crash in Kerala. My thoughts and prayers with family members who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery #KozhikodeAirCrash," Sule tweeted.