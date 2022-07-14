Kerala reports suspected monkeypox case

The minister said his samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing

Arjun Raghunath
  • Jul 14 2022, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 11:08 ist
Illustration shows test tube labelled 'Monkeypox virus positive'. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A person in Kerala who returned from abroad recently is suspected to be infected with monkeypox, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Thursday.

Samples were collected from the person and were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Results are expected later today.

The person travelled from the UAE and was isolated when he displayed symptoms. Without revealing more details, George said he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

No monkeypox cases are reported in India so far.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health. 

Monkeypox
Kerala
India News
WHO

