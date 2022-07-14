Kerala reports suspected monkeypox case

A person in Kerala who returned from abroad recently is suspected to be infected with monkeypox, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Thursday.

Samples were collected from the person and were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Results are expected later today.

The person travelled from the UAE and was isolated when he displayed symptoms. Without revealing more details, George said he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

No monkeypox cases are reported in India so far.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.