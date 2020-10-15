Kerala's online radio by the blind for the blind gets applause

From third-standard student Krishnaprasad to octogenarian Krishnakumar, an online radio by the visually challenged for the visually challenged that took birth during the Covid-19 lockdown has been entertaining hundreds of visually-challenged art and culture lovers in Kerala.

Thursday being White Cane Safety Day, special programmes are being aired on the YouTube-based online radio, named 'Prathibha Hridayavani'.

A WhatsApp group formed by visually challenged art and culture lovers amid thepandemic to overcome mental stress owing to lack of communication has paved the way for the online radio through YouTube.

Mariyapally Gopakumar, a visually challenged Carnatic musician hailing from Kottayam district who has been teaching music to the visually impaired for over two decades, was among those who initiated the Whatsapp group and the online radio. He said that during the lockdown days he began getting in touch with friends and students and they started sharing various types of performances like music, poetry and mimicry on a WhatsApp group. This group, 'Prathibha,' with over 100 members later became active and paved for the ideation of the radio channel.

The 'Prathibha Hridayavani' was launched on August 31, the day of Onam. All work, such as editing and mixing are also done by the vidually imapired. The online radio now airs from 9 am to 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The radio is having a special broadcast on October 15 on the occassion of the White Cane Safety Day, said Gopakumar.

So far, around 600 people have subscribed to the online radio and the initiative has around 400 to 500 listeners for every programme. Classical, devotional and film music, along with poetry recital and mimicry are among the popular programmes.

However, Gopakumar also noted that the radio's subscriber base is not growing as fast perhaps because being for the blind, the venture is extremely audio oriented.