Kerala's ruling Left takes on Governor over university row

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala seems to be taking on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan politically by referring to his BJP links after the Governor caused much embarrassment by accusing political pressure in the selection of vice-chancellors of state universities.

Meanwhile, the Pinarayi Vijayan government suffered further embarrassment on Monday as a letter sent by the Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu to the Governor recommending reappointment of incumbent vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran came out. Opposition party Congress-led United Democratic Front demanded the minister's resignation and Youth Congress workers waved the black flag at the Chief Minister.

It was after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's attack against the Governor on Sunday raising suspicions of external influences on Khan that other left-front leaders also come out against the Governor on Monday. Senior CPM leader and former law minister A K Balan asked whether the BJP influenced the Governor with regard to appointments in the universities.

CPI, the key coalition partner of the CPM, joined the issue with the party mouthpiece in Kerala, 'Janayugam', flaying the Governor over the issue in its editorial. It recalled the Congress and BJP connections of the Khan and alleged that many governors were acting as per the directions of the BJP. State secretaries of CPM and CPI, Kodiyeri Balakrishan and Kanam Rajendran respectively, had also accused the Governor. CPM's students' outfit Students' Federation of India maintained that the Chief Minister shall take out the chancellor post of universities.

Meanwhile, Governor Khan is also drawing flak as he admitted that he had to succumb to political pressure with regard to the extension of service of Kannur university vice-chancellor. Even while staging a protest against the left-front government, the opposition Congress also flayed the Governor. Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that all the controversial appointments should be revoked and a judicial probe should be ordered. The BJP also demanded a judicial probe.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Higher Education Minister had made serious violation by recommending reappointment of the Kannur University vice-chancellor by misusing her position as pro-chancellor. It amounted to nepotism and the minister had no right to continue as minister. He also said that he would move Lok Ayukta against the minister.

