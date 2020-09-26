Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's speech at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address at the 75th annual UN General Assembly on Saturday.

The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of the world leaders have delivered pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York.

From Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the fight against coronavirus, women empowerment to India's ties with neighbouring countries, PM Modi touched upon a wide range of topics in the almost 30-minute long speech.

At the beginning of the speech, he opined that the United Nations is in need of retrospection and a change in the structures. He said, "If we were to make an objective assessment of the performance of the UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations," before adding, "Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response."

He said that reform in the responses, in the processes and in the very character of the UN was the need of the hour.

PM Modi went on to explain India's important role in the development of the United Nations.

"India is that country which, in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers. Today, every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in the UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations," the prime minister said.

He also spoke on the subject of India's relationships with its neighbouring countries, possibly taking a dig at China. "From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as the idea of security and growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo-Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our self-interests," PM Modi said.

He asserted that in the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, India is moving forward with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the country will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, the human race and human values. These include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.

PM Modi also said that as the largest vaccine-producing country in the world, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all of humanity in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

Regarding the role of women, he said, "Large-scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship & leadership. Indian women, today, are the biggest beneficiaries of the world's largest micro-financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks."

He concluded by saying that in its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world.