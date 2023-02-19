Kings like Shivaji, not Akbar, Aurangzeb are India's real super heroes: Ramdev

Kings like Shivaji Maharaj, and not Mughal emperors like Akbar or Aurangzeb are the real India super heroes for today's generation, Baba Ramdev said on Sunday.

Ramdev, who was addressing a state government function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shivaji, a Maratha emperor, also said that education curriculum in the country needed to accomodate Indian valiant fighters instead of Mughal rulers alone.

“Mostly in state boards or NCERT books, we have been taught wrong history. Mughals have been glorified. This has to be changed. Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not our heroes. Our super-heroes are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, Chandrashekhar (Azad), Bhagat Singh and those who sacrificed their lives for nation” Ramdev said.