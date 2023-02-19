Kings like Shivaji are India's real heroes: Ramdev

Kings like Shivaji, not Akbar, Aurangzeb are India's real super heroes: Ramdev

Ramdev also said that education curriculum in the country needed to accomodate Indian valiant fighters

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Feb 19 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 20:11 ist
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

Kings like Shivaji Maharaj, and not Mughal emperors like Akbar or Aurangzeb are the real India super heroes for today's generation, Baba Ramdev said on Sunday.

Ramdev, who was addressing a state government function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shivaji, a Maratha emperor, also said that education curriculum in the country needed to accomodate Indian valiant fighters instead of Mughal rulers alone.

“Mostly in state boards or NCERT books, we have been taught wrong history. Mughals have been glorified. This has to be changed. Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not our heroes. Our super-heroes are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, Chandrashekhar (Azad), Bhagat Singh and those who sacrificed their lives for nation” Ramdev said.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Shivaji
Baba Ramdev
Goa

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

A flowery touch to flavours

A flowery touch to flavours

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

Not just a storm in a teacup

Not just a storm in a teacup

 