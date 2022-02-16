Lavanya suicide case: ABVP protests outside Tamil Nadu House in Delhi

Lavanya suicide: ABVP protests at TN House in Delhi

The outfit alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police 'brutally treated' ABVP activists protesting outside the chief minister's residence seeking justice for Lavanya

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2022, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 06:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday protested outside the Tamil Nadu House here, accusing the state government of "suppressing voices" that demand justice for Lavanya, who died by suicide allegedly after forced conversion.

The outfit alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police "brutally treated" ABVP activists protesting outside the chief minister's residence seeking justice for Lavanya.

ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi, national secretary Muthu Ramalingam, southern province state secretary Sushila and other activists were arrested, they claimed.

The outfit accused the Tamil Nadu government of suppressing voices that demand justice for Lavanya, a Class 12 student at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity, following which she consumed poison and died on January 19.

National Secretary of ABVP, Jit Singh said, “The behaviour of the Tamil Nadu government in the Lavanya case is unfortunate. Lathi-charging the peaceful protesting students and implicating them in wrongful cases shows the intention of the Tamil Nadu government."

ABVP's National Secretary Sakshi Singh said the voice of justice for Lavanya is coming from every corner of the country.

"Students in educational institutions across the country are fighting for justice for Lavanya. This fight is not about a girl student, but for all the students who face harassment for conversion across the country," she said.

"ABVP has called for protests across the country today and if our karyakarats are not released, these protests will continue across the country," she added.

