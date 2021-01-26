Let us work to make India self-reliant, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Republic Day

Let us work to make India self-reliant: Rupani on R-Day

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Gujarat, attended a Republic Day event at the Sangh's state headquarters

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 26 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 13:32 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@vijayrupanibjp

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday appealed to people to take a pledge to protect the country's unity and integrity and make the nation self-reliant.

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Gujarat with Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurling the national flag in the presence of CM Rupani at a college ground in Dahod city in the morning.

Both the dignitaries took a round of the ground in a car and greeted people present there. Later, they witnessed a cultural programme and parade by police personnel.

"My greetings on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. This is not just a day, it is a festival of democracy. This is a moment of great pride for all Indians. Let's take a pledge to protect the country's unity and integrity and make the nation self-reliant," Rupani said in a tweet.

While the state-level programme was held in Dahod, various ministers also hoisted the national flag at different district headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel unfurled the tricolour in Vadodara.

Flag hoisting events were also organised at various police headquarters in the state and at the Border Security Force's Gujarat Frontier headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Gujarat, attended a Republic Day event at the Sangh's state headquarters here and unfurled the tricolour.

State BJP president C R Paatil hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Continuing with their tradition, members of a swimming club in Porbandar hoisted the tricolour in the Arabian Sea near a beach in the town. 

Republic Day 2021
Republic Day
Gujarat
Vijay Rupani

