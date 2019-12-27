LF-Cong rally against CAA

The opposition Left Front and Congress Friday took out a joint rally in the city to protest against the contentious amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The rally was led by West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra and senior Left Front leaders from Subodh Mullick Square to Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata.

Carrying posters and placards against BJP -led government at the Centre, Congress and LF activists shouted slogans against bringing in the 'divisive' Citizenship Amendment Act.

Follow Citizenship Act Protests live blog for latest updates

"Our message is very clear that only the Congress and Left can fight against BJP . Only we can put up a mass movement against the communal BJP government," Mitra said.

The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state.

The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) earlier this month.