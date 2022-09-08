Liquor 'scam': AAP trying to divert issue, says BJP

BJP released a sting tape allegedly exposing the role of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 08 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 15:59 ist
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal should take action or tender a public apology. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP MLAs have written to the CBI, the agency probing the alleged liquor policy scam, for necessary action over alleged attempts by the ruling AAP to divert the issue, the party said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal, who earlier assured people of action if he was provided sting videos as proof of corruption, should take action or tender a public apology.

Also read: Delhi L-G receives complaint of financial irregularity against Kejriwal

"A recent sting video clearly exposes the AAP as it claims to be 'kattar imandar'. Despite this, it has been trying to divert the issue. Delhi BJP MLAs, in view of this diversionary tactics and inaction by the Kejriwal government, suspect that it will not let a proper investigation happen into the irregularities in the excise policy," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia did not reply to BJP MLA's questions raised in the Assembly.

The BJP recently released a sting tape allegedly exposing the role of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam. However, Sisodia denied all the claims against him.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in implementation of the excise policy and has named Sisodia as an accused in its FIR.

AAP
BJP
Indian Politics
India News
Arvind Kejriwal

