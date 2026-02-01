Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026: Making new records & surpassing old ones: Nirmala Sitharaman presents 9th budget in Parliament

Nirmala, India's only second woman Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi, had presented the budgets on Saturday twice -- in 2020 and 2025.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 05:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 05:36 IST
Business NewsUnion BudgetEconomyNirmala Sitharmanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us