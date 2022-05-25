News Live: 'When in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobby?' asks Biden after school shooting rocks US

Both sons and wife of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik were summoned for interrogation, but none appeared: ED
ED in the chargesheet said that both the sons and wife of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik were summoned for interrogation, but none of them appeared. Nawab Malik's wife was summoned twice, his son Faraj Malik was summoned 5 times in connection with a money laundering case: ED
US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting
06:55
It's time to act! We need to let those know who delay/block the common-sense gun laws that we will not forget... Our prayer tonight for parents lying in bed trying to figure out, will I be able to sleep again...: Biden
06:54
As a nation,we've to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobby & do what needs to be done? Parents will never see their children again. So many crushed spirits...:US President Biden on shooting at an elementary school in Texas
18 children and one teacher died in the deadly shooting.
Mandir-Masjid row reaches Mangaluru
Both sons and wife of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik were summoned for interrogation, but none appeared: ED
Texas school shooting kills 19 children, 2 adults
Just one day after Joe Biden wrapped up his first visit to Asia as US president, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.
Vice President Kamala Harris, reacting to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, said the country must have the courage to take a stand against gun violence.
US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting
It's time to act! We need to let those know who delay/block the common-sense gun laws that we will not forget... Our prayer tonight for parents lying in bed trying to figure out, will I be able to sleep again...: Biden
As a nation,we've to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobby & do what needs to be done? Parents will never see their children again. So many crushed spirits...:US President Biden on shooting at an elementary school in Texas