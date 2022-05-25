News Live: 'When in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobby?' asks Biden after school shooting rocks US

  • updated: May 25 2022, 08:24 ist
  • 08:23

    Mandir-Masjid row reaches Mangaluru

  • 08:13

    Both sons and wife of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik were summoned for interrogation, but none appeared: ED

  • 08:10

    Texas school shooting kills 19 children, 2 adults

  • 07:00

    Just one day after Joe Biden wrapped up his first visit to Asia as US president, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

  • 06:59

    Vice President Kamala Harris, reacting to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, said the country must have the courage to take a stand against gun violence.

  • 06:55

    US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting

  • 06:55

    It's time to act! We need to let those know who delay/block the common-sense gun laws that we will not forget... Our prayer tonight for parents lying in bed trying to figure out, will I be able to sleep again...: Biden

  • 06:54

    As a nation,we've to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobby & do what needs to be done? Parents will never see their children again. So many crushed spirits...:US President Biden on shooting at an elementary school in Texas

    18 children and one teacher died in the deadly shooting.