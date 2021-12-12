News Live: Caste and religion should not be linked to terror, says RSS leader
News Live: Caste and religion should not be linked to terror, says RSS leader
Dec 12 2021
Caste and religion should not be linked to terror, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar claimed on Saturday that the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government applied all its might to implicate him in cases of so-called saffron terror but failed.
Man killed in shooting involving police near UK royal palace
British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west London.
India, Russia look for new equilibrium
When Pakistan in 1971 let loose its soldiers on its own people in what was then known as East Pakistan, the United States and the United Kingdom sent warships to the Bay of Bengal to dissuade India from intervening and stopping the genocide. Moscow, however, firmly stood by New Delhi. The landmark Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation was signed and the Soviet Union navy sent a flotilla, eventually scaring the British and the American fleets away from the region. India won the war against Pakistan and East Pakistan was liberated into Bangladesh in December 1971.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twitter handle temporarily hackedd
