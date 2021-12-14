News Live: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Surankote sector of J&K'S Poonch
News Live: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Surankote sector of J&K'S Poonch
updated: Dec 14 2021, 09:28 ist
09:26
Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Surankote sector of Poonch, J&K (ANI)
09:03
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after magnitude 7.5 quake hits East Nusa Tenggara
(BMKG)
08:26
Congress pays tribute to Sanjay Gandhi
We pay our sincere tribute to Shri Sanjay Gandhi, a visionary leader who focused on issues ranging from poverty to education, whose ideas reinvigorated the youthful spirit of our nation. pic.twitter.com/vG5rRK5VEf
India votes against UNSC draft resolution that attempted to securitise climate action
India on Monday voted against a UN Security Council draft resolution that linked climate change with global security challenges as it argued that the move attempts to undermine the hard-won consensus reached at the recently concluded Glasgow Summit.
07:23
Mizoram to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar refugees: CM
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that his government would continue to make efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar nationals who fled their country following a military coup and took refuge in the north-eastern state.
During his interaction with leaders of Myanmar nationals, Zoramthanga gave an assurance that his government will try its best to assist them. The chief minister said that his government has taken up massive efforts and will continue to do so in the future to help those Myanmar nationals.
07:20
Farooq Abdullah says Srinagar attack unfortunate, asks govt to hold talks with Pak
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday condoled the death of two policemen in a terror attack in Srinagar and asked the government to hold talks with Pakistan to find a way to bring peace in the region.
He said both India and Pakistan should "shed their egos" and come forward for dialogue. He also asked the Centre to "win the hearts" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to put an end to terrorism in the Valley.
