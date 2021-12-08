News Live: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian between security forces and terrorists

  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 08:59 ist
DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
  • 08:58

    Fire breaks out near maternity ward ICU of Delhi hospital

    A fire broke out near the maternity ward's ICU of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan hospital here in Shahadra on Tuesday night, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

    Read more

  • 08:56

    SKM to hold urgent meeting in Delhi at 10am today

    Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today (ANI)

  • 08:54

    Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in J&K's Shopian district

  • 07:10

    Ludhiana Police arrested 3 accused in connection with the robbery in Focal Point area on November 15.

    "We've recovered a pistol, 5 live cartridges, over Rs 1 lakh cash, motorcycle, laptop, and other things from their possession," said Police Commissioner GPS Bhullar. (ANI)

  • 07:07

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it will join the US in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.(The Associated Press)

  • 07:06

    The leopard cub that went missing from its cage in Indore zoo on December 3 was rescued on December 7.

    “We received info that the cub was spotted in Navratan Bagh. We reached there & rescued it,” said Indore zoo in charge Uttam Yadav. (ANI)