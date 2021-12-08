News Live: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian between security forces and terrorists

A fire broke out near the maternity ward's ICU of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan hospital here in Shahadra on Tuesday night, Delhi Fire Service officials said.\r\n\r\nRead more
Fire breaks out near maternity ward ICU of Delhi hospital
A fire broke out near the maternity ward's ICU of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan hospital here in Shahadra on Tuesday night, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
SKM to hold urgent meeting in Delhi at 10am today
Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee to hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am today (ANI)
Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in J&K's Shopian district
Ludhiana Police arrested 3 accused in connection with the robbery in Focal Point area on November 15.
"We've recovered a pistol, 5 live cartridges, over Rs 1 lakh cash, motorcycle, laptop, and other things from their possession," said Police Commissioner GPS Bhullar. (ANI)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it will join the US in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.(The Associated Press)
The leopard cub that went missing from its cage in Indore zoo on December 3 was rescued on December 7.
“We received info that the cub was spotted in Navratan Bagh. We reached there & rescued it,” said Indore zoo in charge Uttam Yadav. (ANI)