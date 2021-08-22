News Live: Kalyan Singh to be cremated tomorrow at the banks of Ganga in Narora
News Live: Kalyan Singh to be cremated tomorrow at the banks of Ganga in Narora
updated: Aug 22 2021, 08:17 ist
DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world
08:14
Kalyan Singh to be cremated tomorrow at the banks of Ganga in Narora
Kalyan Singh's mortal remains are at his residence. They'll then be taken to Vidhan Sabha where people will be able to pay last respects till 1 pm. The mortal remains will then be kept at BJP office till 2:30 pm. . His mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at the stadium. From there they will be taken to Atrauli. He'll be cremated tomorrow at banks of river Ganga in Narora: Awanish Awasthi, Addl Chief Secy,Home Dept, UP govt
06:39
Kalyan Singh's demise irreparable loss for society, BJP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of BJP veteran Kalyan Singh on Saturday and said it was an "irreparable loss" for the society and the saffron party.
Israel struck Gaza on Saturday after clashes between its troops and Palestinians protesters on the border left dozens injured, including an Israeli policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded.
Coming generations will be grateful to Singh for contributions to India's cultural regeneration: PM
Expressing deep pain at the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that coming generations will remain forever grateful to him for his contributions towards India's "cultural regeneration".
Kalyan Singh to be cremated tomorrow at the banks of Ganga in Narora
Kalyan Singh's mortal remains are at his residence. They'll then be taken to Vidhan Sabha where people will be able to pay last respects till 1 pm. The mortal remains will then be kept at BJP office till 2:30 pm. . His mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at the stadium. From there they will be taken to Atrauli. He'll be cremated tomorrow at banks of river Ganga in Narora: Awanish Awasthi, Addl Chief Secy,Home Dept, UP govt
Kalyan Singh's demise irreparable loss for society, BJP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of BJP veteran Kalyan Singh on Saturday and said it was an "irreparable loss" for the society and the saffron party.
Read more
Israel strikes Gaza after border clashes
Israel struck Gaza on Saturday after clashes between its troops and Palestinians protesters on the border left dozens injured, including an Israeli policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded.
Read more
Coming generations will be grateful to Singh for contributions to India's cultural regeneration: PM
Expressing deep pain at the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that coming generations will remain forever grateful to him for his contributions towards India's "cultural regeneration".
Read more
Henri upgraded to hurricane as it threatens US coast
A swath of the US East Coast, including New York City, was under alert Saturday, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.
Read more