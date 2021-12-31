News Live: Red alert issued in Chennai as heavy rainfall leaves several areas waterlogged

Community spread of Omicron can overwhelm hospitals: Experts
Senior doctors in Delhi on Thursday warned that though the data collected so far suggests that the Omicron variant of coronavirus causes mild infection, there is a need to remain watchful as a community spread can still strain hospitals.
Sisodia demands increased share in central tax for Delhi
Citing Covid-induced inflation as the reason, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has urged the Centre to increase the national capital's share in the central tax, as it has been getting only Rs 325 crore for the last 21 years and said it is unfair to the Union Territory.
Rajya Sabha secretariat to conduct study to improve functionality, efficiency
The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is embarking on a study in the new year to improve its functioning, equip its officials for higher leadership positions and make Parliamentary committee reports more comprehensible so that it attracts more space in the media.
India rejects China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh; says 'invented' names do not alter status
India on Thursday strongly rejected China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.
Centre notifies sale of electoral bonds through SBI
In a significant notification ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand scheduled early next year, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday that the State Bank of India (SBI) has been assigned to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches from January 1-10 next year.
Heavy rainfall in Chennai leaves several areas waterlogged
Australia's Head ruled out of Sydney Ashes test with Covid-19
Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for Covid-19, Cricket Australia said.
