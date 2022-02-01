News Live: Mumbai cops arrest Youtuber 'Hindustani Bhau' for organising students' protest near minister's home
News Live: Mumbai cops arrest Youtuber 'Hindustani Bhau' for organising students' protest near minister's home
updated: Feb 01 2022, 09:54 ist
09:53
YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' arrested over students' protest near Mahatashtra minister's residence in Mumbai
Mumbai Police have arrested YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Fhatak and one more person in connection with a protest by students near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad here, an official said on Tuesday.
The police took the action against the 41-year-old YouTuber after it emerged that he had asked students to assemble in Dharavi area of Mumbai near Gaikwad's residence on Monday to demand the cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
09:50
Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande accorded Guard of Honour
Go slow on towing, Karnataka CM Bommai tells officials
Amid a slew of complaints against towing operators hired by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday reportedly ordered officers to scale down the towing exercise in Bengaluru till further review.
Interference in foreign-funded projects 'not good': SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said delay in mega projects funded by foreign countries on bilateral agreement due to judicial interference may not be in the larger public interest and also not in the nation's interest.
Oil edges higher on tight supply and post-pandemic recovery
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, trading near seven-year highs hit last week, as investors bet supplies will stay tight, with a limited production hike by major oil producers and a strong post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand.
Brent crude for April delivery was up 14 cents, or 0.2% at $89.40 a barrel at 0150 GMT.
The front-month contract for March delivery expired on Monday at $91.21 a barrel, up 1.3%.
US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.28 a barrel, having gained 1.5% in the previous day. - Reuters.
Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande accorded Guard of Honour
