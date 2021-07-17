News Live: Biden to host Iraqi PM at White House on July 26
updated: Jul 17 2021, 07:32 ist
DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world
07:17
Biden to host Iraqi PM at White House on July 26 (AP)
07:16
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda jointly launched the ‘School Innovation Ambassador Training Program’ for 50,000 school teachers yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YkPXgRpwhS
The combination of a freshwater fish species, two rural children and six years of gruelling investigative work has allowed researchers to find a mutated gene that causes a serious eye defect in some Indian children.
World faces a 'hurricane of humanitarian crises': UN chief Guterres
The United Nations chief warned Friday that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price and is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers.
Slain Haiti leader's funeral set for July 23, ex-president Aristide back home (AFP)
Kabul, Taliban negotiators to meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages (AFP)
Belarus opposition leader to meet White House officials next week (AFP)
Missing Ugandan Olympic weightlifter wanted to stay and work in Japan (Reuters)
'Common High Court of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh' now known as 'High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh'
AAP government rejects police proposal to appoint special public prosecutors in Delhi riots cases
The AAP government on Friday rejected the Delhi Police's proposal for appointing special public prosecutors to argue cases related to the riots that took place in the national capital last year.
IISc researchers find unknown gene creating smaller eye lenses
