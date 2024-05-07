Period of 3 months for preliminary assessment under Juvenile Justice Act not mandatory: SC

The court issued a slew of directions with regard to practice and procedure in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, after hearing senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and S Nagamuthu on behalf of a child in conflict with law.

The appellant through his mother challenged the Karnataka High Court's order, which set aside the order to treat him as juvenile.

The court also held that appeal, under Section 101(2) of the Act against an order of the Juvenile Justice Board passed under Section 15 for preliminary assessment into heinous offences, can be filed within a period of 30 days.

"The appellate court can entertain the appeal after the expiry of the period, provided sufficient cause is shown. Endeavour has to be made to decide any such appeal filed within a period of 30 days," the bench said.

The matter arose out of an FIR lodged against the child in conflict with law for offences of rape and other offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In this case, the Principal Magistrate of the Board passed an order on April 5, 2022, holding that as per preliminary assessment report and the social investigation report, the CCL is to be tried as an adult by the Children’s Court. The record was directed to be transferred to the Court concerned.

The apex court said the order passed by the Board as signed by the Principal Magistrate on April 05, 2022 was final.

"However, the order is subject to right of appeal of the aggrieved party. The appellant shall have the right of appeal against the order within a period of 10 days from today," the bench said.

The bench also directed a copy of its judgment be sent to all the Registrar Generals of High Courts for further circulation amongst the Judicial Officers and the Members of the Juvenile Justice Boards, the Directors of the National Judicial Academy and the State Judicial Academies.