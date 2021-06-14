News live: 'Black day' to be observed in Lakshadweep as Governor Praful Patel arrives

  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 06:48 ist
  • 06:46

    'Black Day' to be observed in Lakshadweep as Patel to arrive on Monday

    The Save Lakshadweep forum has decided to observe a 'Black Day' on the island on Monday as administrator Praful Khoda Patel is expected to reach the island.

  • 06:44

    Who is Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu’s successor as Israel PM?

    Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted by a coalition of ideologically-varied opposition parties on Sunday after a 12-year stint as Israel’s prime minister that was marred by charges of corruption and involved four deadlocked elections.

  • 06:42

    IMD issues orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts till June 17

  • 06:42

