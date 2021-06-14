News live: 'Black day' to be observed in Lakshadweep as Governor Praful Patel arrives

Who is Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu’s successor as Israel PM?
Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted by a coalition of ideologically-varied opposition parties on Sunday after a 12-year stint as Israel’s prime minister that was marred by charges of corruption and involved four deadlocked elections.
IMD issues orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts till June 17
The entire Karnataka state is very likely to experience widespread rainfall till June 17. An orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been put in place for coastal districts till June 17: CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Jbj2DoQvZx
'Black Day' to be observed in Lakshadweep as Patel to arrive on Monday
The Save Lakshadweep forum has decided to observe a 'Black Day' on the island on Monday as administrator Praful Khoda Patel is expected to reach the island.
IMD issues orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts till June 17
