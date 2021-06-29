News Live: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked over 'Tweet Live' showing distorted map of India
News Live: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked over 'Tweet Live' showing distorted map of India
updated: Jun 29 2021, 07:18 ist
The latest news from India and around the world.
07:16
Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked over 'Tweet Live' showing distorted map of India
Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been booked under Section 505 (2) of IPC and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act 2008 for showing wrong map of India on its website, on complaint of a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr
Euro 2020: Mbappe the culprit as Switzerland stun France on penalties
Switzerland defeated world champions France 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday as Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Bucharest.
Hackers compromise Western Digital's two network-attached storage devices
Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual office meetings, and online classes have become a new normal. And, also it has fast tracked the digital lifestyle adoption rate around the world and more data is being stored on cloud space systems than ever before, as it offers the convenience of downloading content anytime at any place.
Persons with disabilities can't be denied reservation in promotion: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said that a claim that posts in the promotional cadre cannot be reserved for persons with disabilities (PwD) category due to functional or other reasons should not be taken as a ruse to defeat the reservation in promotion for such candidates.
Twitter removes distorted India map after uproar
Microblogging platform Twitter has embroiled in yet another controversy after its website displayed a wrong map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.
