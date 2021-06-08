News Live: Need to increase Covid-19 vaccine production capacity around the world, says Blinken
updated: Jun 08 2021, 07:48 ist
07:47
Need to increase Covid-19 vaccine production capacity around the world, says Blinken
With the US sending millions of its Covid-19 vaccines to several countries, including India, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said that there is a need to increase production capacity on a regional basis across the globe.
Testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the State Department's 2022 budgetary proposals, Blinken asserted that it is important to have three-fourths of the world vaccinated soon.
"If we stayed on the current course, before we were distributing the 80 million vaccines, before we're looking at increasing production around the world, not just in the United States, we're on track to have the world vaccinated, or at least to have 75 or so per cent of the world vaccinated, not until 2024," he said in response to a question. - PTI
06:50
Biden invites Ukraine's president to White House
President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for Ukraine's territorial integrity Monday after Russian troop movements on its borderand invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden talked by phone with Zelensky, telling him "he will stand up firmly for Ukraine's sovereignty" and "looks forward to welcoming him to the White House this summer." (AFP)
06:35
The MQ-25 program successfully conducted the first ever aerial refueling operations between a manned receiver aircraft and unmanned tanker in Mascoutah, Illinois: US Navy pic.twitter.com/rme4kYcNKo
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China
Apple Inc on Monday said a new "private relay" feature designed to obscure a user's web browsing behavior from internet service providers and advertisers will not be available in China for regulatory reasons.
The feature was one of number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday. (Reuters)
05:54
Tesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company
Long-time Tesla Inc executive Jerome Guillen, who oversaw its Semi electric trucks slated to be launched this year, has left the company, Tesla said on Monday, barely three months after taking over the role.
Guillen, who has been with the company for over a decade since starting as a Model S program director in 2010, oversaw Tesla's entire vehicles business before being named president of the Tesla Heavy Trucking unit in March. (Reuters)
