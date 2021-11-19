News Live: India allows export of 20 mn Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia
updated: Nov 19 2021, 07:06 ist
07:05
Assess rain situation, decide on holiday for schools: Karnataka govt to DCs
The Karnataka government has asked the authorities of all districts to declare holiday for schools on Friday, after assessing the situation arising out of rains in the state. In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts, the Commissioner of Public Instructions Department Vishal R asked them to announce holiday to schools after assessing the rain situation in their respective districts.
Serena 'shocked, devastated' as concern mounts for Peng
Serena Williams on Thursday joined the chorus of concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since she alleged a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.
Reprimand for cricketer who nicknamed Cheteshwar Pujara 'Steve'
The cricketer who dubbed Cheteshwar Pujara 'Steve' while they played for Yorkshire has been reprimanded by current club Somerset after apologising to the India batsman in the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq case that has sent shockwaves through the English game.
India allows export of 20 mn Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia
India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to Indonesia, according to a government document seen by Reuters and a government source.
