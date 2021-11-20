News Live: Reliance reboots Aramco deal; stake sale in O2C business off after new energy forays
updated: Nov 20 2021, 08:15 ist
India to soon manufacture 90% of defence products it needs: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India will soon be manufacturing 90 per cent of the defence products it needs within the country and by 2024-2025, it will also export such products worth $5 billion.
US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths
Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges on Friday after a high-profile and politically divisive trial.
Reliance reboots Aramco deal; stake sale in O2C business off after new energy forays
After missing two self-imposed deadlines, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has shelved a proposed deal to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil refinery and petrochemical business to Saudi Aramco for an asking of $15 billion, saying its energy portfolio has undergone changes with the foray into new energy business which would require re-evaluation of the deal.
