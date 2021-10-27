News Live: One injured and at least 12 houses burnt in fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 10:02 ist
  • 09:40

    Rajnath Singh to address Army Commanders' conference at 3:30 pm today (ANI)

  • 09:37

    Karnataka announces new measures for international travellers, including post-arrival testing

    Travellers from Europe and the UK, Zimbabwe, China, Brazil and five other countries will be subject to additional Covid-19 measures.

  • 09:32

    12-15 houses burnt, one injured, fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

  • 09:31

    India sees 13,451 daily Covid-19 cases, 585 fatalities

    India on Wednesday logged 13,451 new Covid-19 cases and 585 deaths in last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

  • 09:18

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked today: See rates in top cities

    In no respite to consumers, fuel prices were hiked on Wednesday by approximately 35 paise, touching new highs.

  • 09:05

    Five key takeaways from the leaked Facebook documents

    Facebook has been struggling to attract younger users for more than a decade, and some senior employees are alarmed over the company’s inability to keep teens engaged. When asked by analysts about growth prospects, Facebook executives frequently paint a rosier picture than the one depicted by internal research, a whistle-blower alleges.

  • 06:15

    Mosque vandalised, shops torched during VHP rally in Tripura

    A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla area in North Tripura district on Tuesday evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, district Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

  • 06:14

    Unvaccinated players allowed at Australian Open: PM

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said unvaccinated tennis players would be allowed to enter the country to play at the Australian Open in February if they underwent a mandatory two-week Covid-19 quarantine.

  • 06:13

    3 crore people fully vaccinated in Maharashtra

  • 06:07

    Maharashtra government makes it mandatory to use masks in all government, semi-government, private and industrial establishments and the completion of two doses of vaccination for all employees on a priority basis.

    (DHNS)

  • 06:07

