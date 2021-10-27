News Live: One injured and at least 12 houses burnt in fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
News Live: One injured and at least 12 houses burnt in fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
updated: Oct 27 2021, 10:02 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
09:40
Rajnath Singh to address Army Commanders' conference at 3:30 pm today (ANI)
09:37
Karnataka announces new measures for international travellers, including post-arrival testing
Travellers from Europe and the UK, Zimbabwe, China, Brazil and five other countries will be subject to additional Covid-19 measures.
Karnataka Govt issues guidelines for int'l arrivals.
Passengers arriving from countries in Europe including UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand & Zimbabwe would need to follow addl measures on arrival in India incl post-arrival testing. pic.twitter.com/gNjOJzTgLB
12-15 houses burnt, one injured, fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
Malan village (Dharawhed), Kullu | A fire which broke out at about 3:30 this morning is under control; 12 to 15 houses fully burned & 1 injured. Relief items to be distributed to the affected families: Himachal Pradesh-State Emergency Operation Centre pic.twitter.com/115YmHBme5
Five key takeaways from the leaked Facebook documents
Facebook has been struggling to attract younger users for more than a decade, and some senior employees are alarmed over the company’s inability to keep teens engaged. When asked by analysts about growth prospects, Facebook executives frequently paint a rosier picture than the one depicted by internal research, a whistle-blower alleges.
Mosque vandalised, shops torched during VHP rally in Tripura
A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla area in North Tripura district on Tuesday evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, district Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.
Unvaccinated players allowed at Australian Open: PM
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said unvaccinated tennis players would be allowed to enter the country to play at the Australian Open in February if they underwent a mandatory two-week Covid-19 quarantine.
Maharashtra government makes it mandatory to use masks in all government, semi-government, private and industrial establishments and the completion of two doses of vaccination for all employees on a priority basis.
(DHNS)
06:07
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
Rajnath Singh to address Army Commanders' conference at 3:30 pm today (ANI)
Karnataka announces new measures for international travellers, including post-arrival testing
Travellers from Europe and the UK, Zimbabwe, China, Brazil and five other countries will be subject to additional Covid-19 measures.
12-15 houses burnt, one injured, fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
India sees 13,451 daily Covid-19 cases, 585 fatalities
India on Wednesday logged 13,451 new Covid-19 cases and 585 deaths in last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
Read More
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today: See rates in top cities
In no respite to consumers, fuel prices were hiked on Wednesday by approximately 35 paise, touching new highs.
Read More
Five key takeaways from the leaked Facebook documents
Facebook has been struggling to attract younger users for more than a decade, and some senior employees are alarmed over the company’s inability to keep teens engaged. When asked by analysts about growth prospects, Facebook executives frequently paint a rosier picture than the one depicted by internal research, a whistle-blower alleges.
Read More
Mosque vandalised, shops torched during VHP rally in Tripura
A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla area in North Tripura district on Tuesday evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, district Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.
Read more
Unvaccinated players allowed at Australian Open: PM
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said unvaccinated tennis players would be allowed to enter the country to play at the Australian Open in February if they underwent a mandatory two-week Covid-19 quarantine.
Read more
3 crore people fully vaccinated in Maharashtra
Maharashtra government makes it mandatory to use masks in all government, semi-government, private and industrial establishments and the completion of two doses of vaccination for all employees on a priority basis.
(DHNS)
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!