Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Four more MLAs reach Eknath Shinde at Guwahati hotel

Hours after offering to step down as the Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray, who is battling a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, moved out of the official residence of the Chief Minister, Varsha, and moved to his family residence Matoshree. Meanwhile, four more MLAs reached the Guwahati hotel where Shinde and his followers are holed up. Follow DH for live updates