Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Four more MLAs reach Eknath Shinde at Guwahati hotel

Hours after offering to step down as the Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray, who is battling a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, moved out of the official residence of the Chief Minister, Varsha, and moved to his family residence Matoshree. Meanwhile, four more MLAs reached the Guwahati hotel where Shinde and his followers are holed up. Follow DH for live updates
Maharashtra political crisis spotlights defection issue
The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra has again brought into focus the issue of defection. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray perhaps cannot do much as the rebel party leader Eknath Shinde - leading the pack of defectors, appears to have the support of nearly two-thirds of the total MLAs and can escape action under the 1985 anti-defection law.
Shiv Sena welcome if they want to join hands again: BJP
As the Maha Vikas Aghadi government tiptoes towards dissolution or a hung Assembly, leaders of the BJP said that they are confident that the Shinde faction will be announced as the "real Shiv Sena".
We are taking Balasaheb’s Hindutva ahead: Uddhav
"Shiv Sena and Hindutva are inseparable", Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday asserting that he was taking the ideologies of his late father and party founder Balasaheb Thackeray forward.
DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?
Sajith Kumar,
Credit: Sajith Kumar
As Shiv Sena rebels claimed to have the strength to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray threw a challenge and offered to resign if they come face-to-face and tell him to step down.
Eknath Shinde’s rebellion a fatal blow to Maharashtra coalition experiment
The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra was slowly setting an example of how opposition parties can unitedly fight the BJP. But mid-way in its tenure of five years, the Uddhav Thackeray-led and Sharad Pawar-crafted mega-alliance gets a massive jolt from the blue. Thackeray’s trouble-shooter and an influential leader from Thane, Eknath Shinde rebelled, threatening the existence of MVA, which assumed office on November 28, 2019.
Uddhav leaves CM's official residence after offering resignation
Slogans of ‘Shiv Sena angaar hai, baki sab bhangar hai’ rent the air as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left Varsha and moved to his family bungalow Matoshree in Bandra.
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati last night, after 4 more MLAs reached the hotel