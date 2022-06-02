News Live: Mortal remains of singer KK brought to his residence in Mumbai

Vijay Babu appears before police in alleged sexual assault case (ANI)
09:13
DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from Enforcement Directorate
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper, a move the party strongly criticised as one that “reek of vendetta politics” while asserting that its leaders will not bow down before pressure. Read more
09:11
Israeli forces blow up the house of assailant Palestinian militant Diaa Hamrasheh near Jenin
Smoke is seen as the Israeli forces blow up the house of assailant Palestinian militant Diaa Hamrasheh near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June. (Reuters Photo)
07:06
Russian missile hits western Lviv; 5 injured
A Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said.
Lviv region Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy said five people were wounded in the strike, adding that more information would be available Thursday.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country's interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key railway link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel.
However, the head of Ukrainian railways said the damage to the railroad was still being assessed but the tunnel was spared.
The strike reportedly delayed three passenger trains, but all later resumed their journeys. - AP.
07:02
5, including gunman, killed in shooting at medical building in US
Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
Three cops arrested in Gurugram for helping two prisoners escape from custody
Haryana | Three policemen have been arrested for allegedly helping two prisoners under their custody to escape. An FIR has been registered in the matter: Preet Pal Singh, ACP (crime), Gurugram (01.06) pic.twitter.com/lBT1kckkN1
Mortal remains of singer KK brought to his residence in Mumbai
