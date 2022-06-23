News Live: Voting begins for Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi amid tight security arrangements
updated: Jun 23 2022, 07:42 ist
07:42
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | AIADMK supporters gather outside Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram, ahead of the party's General Council meeting to be held later in the day. pic.twitter.com/Jd5mzSNcJC
Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away
Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said.
Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Voting begins for Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi amid tight security arrangements