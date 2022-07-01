News Live: Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12 noon today

  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 07:41 ist
  • 07:11

    2 perpetrators of Udaipur tailor killing brought to Ajmer High-Security Jail

  • 07:03

    10 killed in missile strike on Odessa apartment building

    Ten people were killed in a missile strike on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, a local official says. Odessa military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk says the missile was fired by aircraft from the Black Sea

    (AFP)

  • 07:02

    Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12 noon today