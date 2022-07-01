News Live: Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12 noon today

10 killed in missile strike on Odessa apartment building
Ten people were killed in a missile strike on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, a local official says. Odessa military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk says the missile was fired by aircraft from the Black Sea
(AFP)
07:02
Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12 noon today
I will be appearing bfore the ED tody at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies
I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office
2 perpetrators of Udaipur tailor killing brought to Ajmer High-Security Jail
10 killed in missile strike on Odessa apartment building
Ten people were killed in a missile strike on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, a local official says. Odessa military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk says the missile was fired by aircraft from the Black Sea
(AFP)
Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12 noon today