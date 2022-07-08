News Live: Shinzo Abe in 'very grave condition', says Japan PM Fumio Kishida
News Live: Shinzo Abe in 'very grave condition', says Japan PM Fumio Kishida
updated: Jul 08 2022, 11:49 ist
11:48
Deeply distressed by attack on dear friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.
11:39
Shinzo Abe in 'very grave condition': Japan PM Fumio Kishida
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said former premier Shinzo Abe is in a "very grave condition" after being shot on Friday.
11:05
Abe attacker former Maritime Self-Defense Force member
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot: Japanese media reports say that the suspect, 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, is a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member - reports The Japan Times
10:59
EAM S Jaishankar met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of Bali G20FMM
"Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan," EAM tweeted.
09:30
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe in cardiopulmonary arrest
Fire department says ex-PM Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest. He's scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture. Police say Abe appears to have been shot from behind with a shotgun: Japan's NHK WORLD News
09:14
Women's Hockey WC: India lose to NZ but stay in contention for Quarter finals
09:12
Japan's Nikkei cuts gains after reports that ex-PM Abe been shot
Japan's Nikkei cuts gains after reports that ex-PM Shinzo Abe has been shot and is currently in cardio-respiratory arrest.
09:00
Man arrested for attacking Shinzo Abe in Nara, Japan
Man arrested for attacking Shinzo Abe in Nara, Japan, is reportedly a 42-year-old man, states Kyodo news. The police have recovered a gun used in shooting Abe, NHK reported.
08:47
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital following an apparent attack at a campaign event in the Nara region, Japanese media reported.
"A local fire department says former Prime Minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest," public broadcaster NHK said -- a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor. There was no immediate confirmation from police or fire department officials contacted by AFP.
08:31
Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, appears to be in cardio-respiratory arrest: Reuters
08:24
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot in chest, taken to hospital
Japan former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was seen bleeding and collapsingduringwhile delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. He has been taken to hospital bleeding after he collapsed on the stage. A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect has been detained, NHK said.
08:10
Uddhav Thackeray-led faction moves SC again challenging Governor’s order to invite Shinde to form govt
Uddhav Thackeray-led faction files yet another petition in SC challenging the Governor’s June 30 decision to invite Rebel-BJP coalition to form government in Maharashtra.
07:54
32 Shiv Sena corporator from Navi Mumbai extend support to CM Shinde
32 Shiv Sena corporators of Navi Mumbai met CM Eknath Shinde in Thane yesterday and extended their support to him.
They said, "We'll be with him. He never declined anybody's phone call. Even if an ordinary party worker calls him up, he receives the call. It feels good." (ANI)
07:20
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit New Delhi today
Israeli, UAE leaders discuss expanding normalization deals in Mideast
Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked over the phone about expanding normalisation deals in the Middle East.
The telephone conversation marked the first time the two leaders talked since Lapid took office last Friday, Xinhua news agency.
06:09
War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali
G20 foreign ministers head to a joint summit on Friday that will put some of the staunchest critics of Russia invasion of Ukraine in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat, in the first such meeting since the war started in February.
06:07
Norway start Women's Euro bid by routing Northern Ireland
Norway eased to a 4-1 win over out-classed Northern Ireland in their Women's Euro 2022 opener on Thursday.
Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum gave Norway the perfect start with goals inside the first 13 minutes at Southampton.
