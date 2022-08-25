News Live: Nine died, including 3 children, and 11 hurt in road accident in Karnataka
updated: Aug 25 2022, 08:19 ist
08:13
Nine died, including 3 children, and 11 hurt in road accident in Karnataka
Nine people, including three children, died and 11 were injured after a jeep collided with a truck on the National Highway near Sira inthe Tumakuru district of Karnataka.All of them were daily wage workers, labourers coming towards Bengaluru. SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot, the Police told ANI.
07:07
Supreme Court to hear plea in Bilkis Bano, Pegasus cases on August 25
The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a joint petition filed by former MP Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and Prof Roop Rekha Verma challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts for killing 14 persons and sexually assaulting pregnant Bilkis Bano during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
Gang-rape victim ends life in UP's Sambhal over 'pressure' to settle case
A 16-year-old gang-rape victim allegedly hanged herself to death at her house allegedly after families of the accused "pressurised" her for a settlement.
The girl took the extreme step in a village under Sambhal's Kudhfatehgarh police station area and her body has been sent for post-mortem.
One of the accused, identified as Viresh, has been arrested.
FIRs were also registered against the three other accused, namely, Jinesh, Suvendra and Bipin. They are absconding. - IANS.
07:05
South Korea delivers 25 bps rate hike to combat inflation
South Korea's central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point as expected on Thursday, in a bid to contain inflation and prevent capital outflows as the US Federal Reserve gears up for more hikes.
The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, resuming normal-sized increments after delivering an unprecedented 50-basis point hike in July to curb inflation now at an almost 24-year high. - Reuters.
