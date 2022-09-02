News Live: PM Modi to commission the first indigenous aircraft INS Vikrant today
updated: Sep 02 2022, 08:29 ist
08:14
PM Modi's visit to infuse enthusiasm in party's rank and file
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit today is expected to give the BJP a much-needed boost ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections as he is slated to chair a meeting with top leaders to take stock of the party’s situation. Read more
08:07
Hyderabad drug racket busted, involved 45 lakh crypto transactions
6 drug peddlers apprehended after an interstate drug racket involving Rs 45 lakh crypto transactions was busted in Hyderabad. Accused were selling drugs on dark web & using cryptocurrency & hidden apps to facilitate door-delivery of drugs. (ANI)
07:41
PM Modi to commission first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, today at 9:30 am
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant in Kochi on September 2, 2022.
India's National Stock Exchange to add Adani Enterprises to benchmark index
National Stock Exchange (NSE) will add Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Indian coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate Adani Group, to its benchmark Nifty 50 index effective Sept. 30, the NSE said on Thursday.
To make room for Adani, Shree Cement will be removed from the index, the NSE said, adding the changes are part of its periodic review.
Adani Group, controlled by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, has several publicly listed companies in sectors including airports and ports, power generation and transmission as well as coal and gas trading.
07:18
After Delhi returns to old liquor policy, industry concerned about leftover stock
As the national capital on Thursday returned back to the old excise policy, the liquor industry seems to be more concerned regarding the lack of clarity about the stock left over at L1 liquor license during the policy changeover.
The stock which was left unsold after the city stepped in to the new excise policy in November 2021 has not yet been resolved and additionally this changeover policy has also been added in the stock which has become a headache for the industry.
Lufthansa airlines to cancel 800 flights today as pilots' union announced one-day strike
The move is likely to affect130,000 passengers, reports Reuters.
