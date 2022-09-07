News Live: Rahul Gandhi attends prayer meeting in Sriperumbudur in memory of his father Rajiv Gandhi

Watch live: Shri Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu
08:22
Turning point in Indian politics: Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Yatra
September 7 2022. A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning.
08:08
Assam CM takes a dig at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
If Congress wants to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, they should do it in Pakistan, says Assam CM
Piyush Goyal calls PM Modi's way of working 'deeply thought'
PM Modi's way of working brings in some very deeply thought out management principles. His way of working has management principles that articulate his thoughts on preparing agenda or the blueprint for India's progress: Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Stanford University.(ANI)
08:00
Rahul Gandhi attends prayer meeting in memory of Rajiv Gandhi
Lost my father to politics of hate: Rahul Gandhi
I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome.
Arvind Kejriwal along with Sardar Bhagwant Mann to address press conference today
AAP National Convenor and Hon'ble CM of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal along with Hon'ble CM of Punjab, Sardar Bhagwant Mann will address an important press conference in Hisar, Haryana, today at 1 pm.
Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software companies today
Bengaluru has seen disruption and devastation of an unprecedented kind when sudden downpours flooded the city and its suburbs, bringing misery to thousands of people and causing much damage.
Read more for live updates on Bengaluru rains.
