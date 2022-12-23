Lok Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

The Winter session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 23 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 11:33 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were present in the House. Credit: PTI Photo

 Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule.

The Winter session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29.

However, a decision was taken in the Business Advisory Committee -- chaired by the Speaker of Lok Sabha and comprising representatives of the government and various parties -- to curtail the session.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were present in the House.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lok Sabha
Parliament
Winter Session
India News
Om Birla

What's Brewing

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 