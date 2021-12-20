Lok Sabha passes electoral reforms bill amid din

Lok Sabha passes electoral reforms bill amid din

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 20 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 15:58 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

 Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.

Rejecting the demand, Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the Bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.

The minister further said that the Bill will cleanse the election system.

Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protest by opposition members.

Earlier in the day, the House passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Lok Sabha
Winter Session
Aadhar Card
Kiren Rijiju

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 