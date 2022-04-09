Looking forward to fruitful interactions: Rajnath on US

Looking forward to fruitful interactions: Rajnath on visit to US

Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is travelling to the US to hold the fourth edition of the '2+2' dialogue with US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 23:21 ist

As he embarks on a six-day visit to the US, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he was looking forward to "fruitful" interactions during the trip.

Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is travelling to the US to hold the fourth edition of the '2+2' dialogue with US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on April 11 in Washington.

The defence minister said that he would also be visiting the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Hawai.

"I would be leaving New Delhi tonight for a visit to the United States from April 10 to April 15. I look forward to attending the Fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC. Also, I shall be visiting INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawai, during this visit," Singh tweeted.

The INDOPACOM is the oldest and largest combatant command of the US that is responsible for American military activities in the Indo-Pacific.

"The visit to the United States will give me an opportunity to hold talks with @SecDef and @SecBlinken alongside @DrSJaishankar on ways to deepen the India-US strategic partnership. Looking forward to fruitful interactions during the visit," Singh said.

Arindam Bagchi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Thursday that Jaishankar will visit the US from April 11 to 12.

The unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed in the fourth edition of the dialogue.

"The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," he had said at a media briefing.

"The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India
United States
Rajnath Singh
India-US Relations
India News
S Jaishankar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

 