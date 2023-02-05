LPG scheme interim measure, need to shift to electric cooking: Centre

The Centre on Sunday said the LPG connection to the rural households was an interim measure and the real solution was transitioning to electric cooking.
To a question on the drastic cuts to the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Scheme which had provided LPG connections to 9.6 crore rural households, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said the government will continue to give the subsidies.
"The LPG is an interim stop. The final stop is electric cooking using green energy. That's the dream of the prime minister. We have given the connections, as far as the poor people are concerned they are getting the subsidy on the LPG cylinders and, they will continue to get it. If more allocation is required, that will be done," he said.
