Maha nets Rs 150 cr through liquor sale in four days

Maha nets Rs 150 cr revenue through liquor sale in four days

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2020, 20:11 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 20:21 ist
People queue up to buy liquor from a wine shop that was opened as per the Centre's new guidelines on the restrictions during COVID-19 lockdown. PTI

The Maharashtra government has collected a revenue of around Rs 150 crore through the sale of liquor since Monday when such outlets were allowed to reopen in parts of the state, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was collected in four days till Thursday evening, the senior official of the state excise department said.

Liquor shops were shut for almost 40 days due to the lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But even as the lockdown was extended till May 17, standalone liquor shops have been given permission to operate as part of the relaxations granted by the state government.

"Revenue of around Rs 150 crore was collected by the excise department till Thursday evening through the sale of liquor. There are 10,822 licensed liquor shops in the state, of which 3,261 have re-opened," the official said.

"The state had received over Rs 100 crore revenue through this till Wednesday evening, which increased further by Rs 48.14 crore," the official said.

An estimated 13.82 lakh litres of bottled Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, wine and country liquor were sold on Thursday alone, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Liquor

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 