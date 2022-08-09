Maharashtra Live: Ahead of ministry expansion, CM Eknath Shinde meets Sena MLAs backing him
Maharashtra Live: Ahead of ministry expansion, CM Eknath Shinde meets Sena MLAs backing him
updated: Aug 09 2022, 10:33 ist
Nearly 40 days after the new government came to power in Maharashtra, its first ministerial expansion is expected on Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest updates only on DH!
10:32
Heavy rains, strong winds lash Mumbai, low-lying areas inundated
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning, leading to inundation in some low-lying areas, civic officials said. The local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running with a delay of 5 to 15 minutes, they said. According to civic officials, the city could face water-logging if it rains heavily in the morning hours as there will be a high tide of 4.03 meters at 9.54 am.
10:05
MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp arrive at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai
Maharashtra | MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp arrive at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning.
Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition said that the Cabinet expansion will be on a small scale to enable smooth conduct of the upcoming Legislature Session. "Fadnavis called me to inform and also invited me to attend the oath ceremony. I shall be present there," Pawar told mediapersons.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 am at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.
08:36
For finalising the names with the BJP high command, Shinde and Fadnavis had visited New Delhi, both individually and together.
On Monday, Fadnavis met Shinde to give final touches to the ministry - and the duo have agreed to keep leaders with clean image and give representation to all sections of the society.
08:34
Cabinet expansion likely to happen in two phases
While there is no official word, the council of ministers is expected to be expanded in two phases - on Tuesday, around 15 to 18 ministers would be sworn in while the second phase would be undertaken after the Supreme Court decides on the bunch of petitions including on the disqualification proceedings against Shinde and others.
08:33
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on June 30 by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.The state government cleared the trust vote on July 4, but the ministry formation was delayed owing to various reasons, such as the Supreme Court hearing, the structure of the new ministry and sharing of portfolios.
07:58
Despite announcement, Uddhav Thackeray yet to formally resign as MLC
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has not formally resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council even after 40 days when he announced this decision while stepping down as the chief minister.
07:57
Shinde-Fadnavis govt to see its first ministerial expansion today
Uddhav nominates Ambadas Danve for post of LoP in Maha Legislative Council
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday nominated party MLC Ambadas Danve for the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
In a letter to the chairman of the Legislative Council, Thackeray said party MLCs had authorised him to nominate a candidate for the post of LoP in a meeting on July 9. Danve hails from Aurangabad, a district which has four rebel Sena MLAs.
