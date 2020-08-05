Maha Flash flood: 5-year-old trapped on tree for hours

Maharashtra Flash flood: Five-year-old trapped on tree for hours; rescued

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Aug 05 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 16:45 ist
People wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Palghar. Credit: PTI Photo

A five-year-old girl was rescued after she was left clinging to a tree for over four hours during a flash flood due to heavy rains in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, an official said.

As heavy rains lashed the district on Tuesday night, the girl's house in Shenshai got flooded, prompting her family to walk to a safer place in the early hours of the day, the district official said.

While crossing a bridge along the way, the girl got separated from her parents due to the strong water current and climbed a tree, he said.

The girl remained clinging to a tree branch for over four hours, before being rescued by villagers at around 6 am, the official said.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment, he added.

