Maharashtra Rains Live: Nearly 60 dead, dozens missing as landslide shock state

Maharashtra is being battered by heavy rains brought on by the monsoon over the last few days. Nearly 60 people have died across the state in landslides and floods, while transport systems such as railways have been disrupted. Follow DH for live updates.
Konkan Railway issues list of passenger assistance phone lines
Konkan Railways puts out list of cancelled, diverted and partially cancelled trains
Damaged portions of railway line in rain-hit Konkan to be restored soon
The rail traffic in the rain-hit Chiplun city in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district could be restored by 6 pm, after a damaged track on the Konkan railway (KR) line is repaired, an official said on Friday.
Incessant rains and resultant flooding have washed out the ballast below the railway tracks and embankment in several patches between Chiplun and Kamathe section, said L K Verma, chief spokesperson of KR.
Bengaluru-Pune traffic diverted after Kolhapur floods
Ministerof State for Home and the Guardian Ministerof Kolhapur Satej Patil has directed the district administration to shift people and livestock affected due to the flooding to safer places immediately.He has also directed that traffic bediverted through Kognoli on Pune-Bengaluruhighway to access Chandgad, Aajara and Gadhinglaj.
Landslides, heavy rain kill nearly 60 in Maharashtra
More than 55 to 60 people were killed and over two dozen missing as a series of landslides shocked the coastal Konkan belt and Western Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra government confirmed 40 to 45 deaths in a series of incidents in flood-battered neighbouring regions, which incidentally has also has a Covid-19 test positivity rate higher than the state’s average.
Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai. Credit: PTI photo