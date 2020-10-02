Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of truth and selfless service: M Venkaiah Naidu

Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of truth and selfless service, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Naidu said, "Bapu, through his life and teachings showed us the path of truth, love and selfless service to mankind."

Gandhi's idea of 'Antyodaya' guides us to work for the uplift of the last person, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.