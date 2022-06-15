Mahila Congress leader files plea in SC against extension of ED chief

Amid questioning by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, a member of the Mahila Congress has filed a plea before the Supreme Court questioning the extension of tenure granted to the Enforcement Directorate director, Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

The petition by Jaya Thakur, general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee claimed the Union government extended tenure of Mishra on November 17, 2021, despite the Supreme Court's judgement on September 8, 2021 in 'Common Cause' case, against any further extension.

Read | Around 800 Congress leaders, workers detained for protesting Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED

She alleged the Union government was "destroying the basic structure of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against the political opponents."

Alluding to investigation against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, her plea contended that the investigation is going for the last 10 years with an intention to damage the image and reputation of the opponents.

Mishra's retirement was due in November 2020, but his term was extended twice subsequently. The tenure was last extended in November 2021 two days before the end of his term.

The petitioner sought a direction to quash the order passed on November 17, 2021 for extension of Mishra's term and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021.