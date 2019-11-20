Man held with 750 gm of opium in Bihar's Kishanganj

A joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a man and seized 750 gm of opium from his possession in Bihar's Kishanganj district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and SSB stopped a motorcycle near Kulmani Singhiya chowk under town police station and seized 750 gm of opium on Tuesday evening, town police station SHO Rajesh Tiwary said.

The smuggler identified as Mustafa Ansari, a resident of Panisal village of the district, had come from West Bengal to deliver the intoxicating substance to someone in Kishanganj district, SHO said.

The man has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added.