Man part of Amritpal Singh's own security setup arrested: Punjab Police

Punjab Police have arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, officials said on Thursday.

Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district, was deputed in the security of Amritpal Singh, who is on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' began on Saturday, said Khanna Deputy Superintendent of Police (Payal) Harsimrat Singh.

Gill used to display weapons in pictures and videos on social media without having an arms licence. An FIR against him has been registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the DSP added.

Officials said their investigation has revealed that Gill was also involved in the Ajnala incident and Ajnala police will separately take action against him.

A number of supporters of Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar with swords and guns last month to secure the release of an associate of the radical preacher, raising fears about the return of pro-Khalistan militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

Last week, Punjab police launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his outfit.

Several of his supporters have been detained or arrested during the police action and the government has invoked the stringent National Security Act against some of them, including Amritpal Singh, who has managed to dodge the police net so far.

Photographs and CCTV footage, that have emerged on social media, have shown the fugitive using several vehicles, including a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, and a motorbike, to escape with some of his aides.

Police said they have recovered the motorbike near a canal in Jalandhar and efforts are on to nab the Khalistan sympathiser.

The state government had suspended mobile internet and SMS services in parts of Punjab after the police crackdown began. While it has lifted the restrictions gradually in most areas such as Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala sub-division and Mohali, the restrictions are still in place in some other areas.

On Thursday, the state home affairs department said the curbs have been extended in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts till Friday noon "in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

Broadband services have not been suspended to allow banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services to continue without disruption, said the order.