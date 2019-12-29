Mandatory course on publication ethics for PhD students

Fresh PhD students will have to mandatorily undertake a two-credit course on research publication and ethics from next academic session.

The university grants commission (UGC) has approved the 30-hours compulsory course for pre-registration course work at its recent meeting, directing all the universities and other higher education institutions to make it mandatory for PhD students from the “forthcoming session.”

The M Phill students will also be eligible for the course. Faculty members can also undertake the course if interested.

The universities will charge a fee for the course “as per their rules,” the commission said in an official communication to the higher education institutions.

The introduction of the compulsory course, titled, 'Research and Publication Ethics' from the forthcoming academic session, is part of the UGC' efforts to make PhD students well aware of the research integrity, misconduct, predatory publications and other related topics before they set out to undertake their programme.

“Plagiarism and publication in dubious sub-standard journals reflect adversely leading to a long term academic damage and tarnishing of image. The course will enable students to conduct quality research,” a UGC official said.

The two-credit course, to be conducted through classroom teaching, guest lectures, group discussions, and practical sessions, will have a total total of six units, focussing on basics of philosophy of science and ethics, research integrity, publication ethics.

“It has been designed to conduct hands-on sessions enable students to identify research misconduct and predatory publications as well as to familiarise students with indexing, citation databases, open access publications and various research metrics. The plagiarism tools will also be introduced in this course,” the official said.

Evaluation of the students undertaking the course will be continuous and a final written examination will be conducted at the end of the 30-hour course.

“Continuous evaluation will be done through tutorials, assignments, quizzes and group discussions. Weightage will be given for active participation,” the official added.