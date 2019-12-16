Manipur cops warn action against public property damage

Manipur police has warned that action will be taken against people if they damage public property or put up road blockades during the 12-hour strike called by Left parties on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Inspector General of Police (Zone 1) Clay Khongsai told reporters on Sunday evening that people should carry on with their daily activities and not to participate in any strike or bandh.

The IGP said action would be taken against those who damage public property or put up road blockades in the state during the strike as the state Home Department has issued an order last year "to take up necessary legal action against those who support strike or bandh".

The Left parties - CPI, CPI(M), RSP and Forward Bloc have called for a dawn to dusk general strike on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in Parliament to extend Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Manipur which will "exempt" the state from the amended Citizenship Act.

The ILP is currently applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.